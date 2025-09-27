Ilaiyaraaja's case against Sony Music: HC seeks revenue details

The Madras High Court has ordered Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited to disclose the revenue earned from the "commercial exploitation" of composer Ilaiyaraaja 's musical works. Justice N Senthilkumar issued the order while hearing civil suits filed by Ilaiyaraaja against Sony Music, Oriental Records, and Echo Recording Company Private Limited, alleging unauthorized exploitation of his works.

Legal stance Ilaiyaraaja stated his rights under the Copyright Act Ilaiyaraaja has asserted that the ownership and rights to his songs are safeguarded under the Copyright Act, 1957. "Crucially, I possess inalienable moral rights under Section 57, which empowers me to protect the integrity of my compositions from any distortion, mutilation or modification that would be prejudicial to my honour or reputation," the composer said.

Allegations Ilaiyaraaja accused music company of distorting his works Senior counsel S. Prabhakaran, appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, alleged that Sony Music has been exploiting the composer's works across digital platforms and streaming services without adhering to the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012. He claimed the company failed to pay the legally mandated equal share of royalties to the musician.