'No one like me...': Ilaiyaraaja's unapologetic remark sparks controversy
What's the story
Renowned Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja recently made a statement that has sparked mixed reactions among fans and critics alike.
During an interview, he claimed that there was "no one like me before or after" in the music industry.
While some defended his assertion as a testament to his unique contribution to Indian cinema, others criticized it as self-congratulatory and arrogant.
Statement
'I am a product of my village...'
Ilaiyaraaja, in the same interview, also spoke about his journey from a small village to becoming one of the most celebrated composers in Indian music history.
He emphasized that he had not received any industry or familial support but had instead carved his own path through hard work and dedication.
"I am a product of my village," he said, adding that he learned from seniors and created something unique on his own.
Legacy
Ilaiyaraaja's legacy remains unmatched but...
Despite the mixed reactions, Ilaiyaraaja's legacy as a composer remains unmatched.
With over 1,000 films and countless classics to his name, few can rival his prolific output and artistic dexterity.
His music continues to resonate with audiences today, further solidifying his status as a pioneer in Indian film music.
However, the 81-year-old tooting his own horn left some fans with a bittersweet taste.