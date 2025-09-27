Zubeen Garg's manager breaks silence on financial misconduct allegations
Siddhartha Sharma, manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, has denied all claims of negligence and financial misconduct after Garg's sudden passing.
"I have nothing to hide. I am not running away," Sharma said, adding he will return to Guwahati once he feels safe and gets a fair chance to share his side with investigators and the public.
Sharma explains financial setup
After Garg's tragic death in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025, Sharma faced public allegations and accusations of mishandling things, including threats and abuse.
Sharma explained that most of Garg's 38,000 songs are owned by different music labels (with one-time payments), but in 2021 they set up Zubeen Garg Music LLP so the singer could own more rights to his newer work.
Threats and abuse directed at him
Since these allegations surfaced, Sharma says he's faced threats and abuse from the public.
He insists he's cooperating with the Special Investigation Team looking into Garg's death but is staying away from Guwahati for now due to safety worries for himself and his family.