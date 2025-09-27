Fans want me to return in 'Krrish 4': Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi, who has made a comeback to Hindi cinema with Aryan Khan 's debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has revealed that fans are eager to see him reunite with Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4. Speaking to ETimes, he shared that social media is abuzz with requests for his return in the upcoming film. However, he didn't reveal if he is in discussions with the makers.

Fan demand Bedi on fan edits Bedi said, "Right now on Instagram, fans are putting together images where they are putting Hrithik on one side and me on the other and they want a match between Kasauli Tigers and Pandavas." "They are asking for me to return in Krrish 4, they are dying to see me and Hrithik again. And I'm sure if that happens, it will blow up."

Past collaboration When Roshan isolated himself for a month Bedi also remembered Roshan's commitment to his character in their earlier film, Koi... Mil Gaya. He revealed that Roshan isolated himself for a month before filming, immersing himself completely into his role as Rohit. "He checked into a hotel, and he was like his character Rohit, like a child. He had gotten into the character completely," Bedi recalled.