Gauri Lankesh murder case: Investigators uncover links to Sanatan Sanstha

Accused influenced by Sanatan Sanstha text calling for violence

Both Kalsangra and Dange are linked to right-wing group Abhinav Bharat, with a ₹10 lakh reward each for their capture.

The SIT has charged 17 men from fringe Hindutva groups under organized crime laws; most are out on bail as of early 2025.

Investigators say the accused were influenced by a Sanatan Sanstha text calling for violence against "anti-Hindu" voices.

Several trainers behind these camps—including one known as "bade babaji"—have been arrested, but others are still missing as the trial continues amid reports of witness intimidation.