Gauri Lankesh murder case: Investigators uncover links to Sanatan Sanstha
Karnataka Police, while investigating journalist Gauri Lankesh's 2017 murder, uncovered a network tied to Sanatan Sanstha that ran 19 secret training camps teaching bomb-making and firearms between 2011 and 2017.
Two key suspects—Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange—are also wanted for the Malegaon blasts from 2006 and 2008 and remain on the run.
Accused influenced by Sanatan Sanstha text calling for violence
Both Kalsangra and Dange are linked to right-wing group Abhinav Bharat, with a ₹10 lakh reward each for their capture.
The SIT has charged 17 men from fringe Hindutva groups under organized crime laws; most are out on bail as of early 2025.
Investigators say the accused were influenced by a Sanatan Sanstha text calling for violence against "anti-Hindu" voices.
Several trainers behind these camps—including one known as "bade babaji"—have been arrested, but others are still missing as the trial continues amid reports of witness intimidation.