Navi Mumbai: Speeding bus hits 6 pedestrians
On Thursday night in Navi Mumbai, a city electric bus lost control and hit six people walking near Turbhe Naka.
The driver, Pramod Ramesh Kanojia, was reportedly speeding when the accident happened around 9pm.
Thankfully, all six pedestrians are recovering and none have life-threatening injuries.
Driver charged, investigation underway
Police have charged the driver with rash driving and causing hurt under Indian laws.
The bus has been seized for checks, and investigators believe reckless driving led to the crash.
Authorities are still gathering evidence while legal action moves forward.