Bring Sanskrit home: RSS chief to Indians
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Sanskrit shouldn't just stay in textbooks—it should become a language people actually use.
At an event at Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, he called Sanskrit the "source" of all Indian languages and said it belongs in every home to boost cultural connections.
Bhagwat on his Sanskrit journey
Bhagwat opened up about his own journey learning Sanskrit, admitting he still isn't fluent.
He pointed out that knowing a language and speaking it confidently are two different things.
He urged both the government and public to help universities make Sanskrit more accessible, calling language an expression of who we are.
Why it matters
For Bhagwat, making Sanskrit part of daily life would help keep India's unique identity alive and deepen national understanding.
He believes real self-reliance means growing intellectually while staying connected to our roots.