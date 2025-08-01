Ex-CJI Chandrachud vacates bungalow after rare SC intervention
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has vacated his official bungalow months after retiring in November 2024.
The Supreme Court administration had to step in and ask the government to reclaim the house, since his allowed extension ended in May—a rare move for a former top judge.
Delays in new house's renovation
Chandrachud stayed on mainly because his two daughters, both wheelchair users with severe genetic disorders, needed urgent care.
The new house allotted to him wasn't ready due to renovation delays caused by pollution restrictions.
He'd kept the Supreme Court and his successors updated about these challenges.
Retired CJIs get 6 months of rent-free government housing
Since Chandrachud's successors didn't take over the residence, he was able to stay longer—but once all extensions expired, officials pushed for him to leave right away.