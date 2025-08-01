Karnataka Lokayukta finds ₹100cr unaccounted wealth of government officials

Raids across 25 locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, and more

The first big bust was at ex-KRIDL clerk Kalakappa Nidagundi's place, where investigators found 24 houses, farmland, cars, gold, and more.

He's accused of faking documents for unfinished projects to siphon off crores with an ex-engineer.

More raids followed across 25 locations tied to five other officials from departments like horticulture and health.

Officials also found properties registered under relatives' names as part of a wider anti-corruption probe that's still ongoing.