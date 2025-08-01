Karnataka Lokayukta finds ₹100cr unaccounted wealth of government officials
Lokayukta teams in Karnataka just uncovered a massive amount of unaccounted wealth after raiding homes and offices of government officials across Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikkaballapura, and Chitradurga.
The crackdown started on July 23 and focused on eight current and former officials.
Shockingly, a former KRIDL clerk alone had over ₹30 crore in assets—despite earning just ₹15K a month.
Raids across 25 locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, and more
The first big bust was at ex-KRIDL clerk Kalakappa Nidagundi's place, where investigators found 24 houses, farmland, cars, gold, and more.
He's accused of faking documents for unfinished projects to siphon off crores with an ex-engineer.
More raids followed across 25 locations tied to five other officials from departments like horticulture and health.
Officials also found properties registered under relatives' names as part of a wider anti-corruption probe that's still ongoing.