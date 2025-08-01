Next Article
Chhattisgarh nuns' arrest: BJP leader calls it misunderstanding
Two nuns, Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, were arrested at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 after a Bajrang Dal leader accused them of human trafficking and forced conversion.
A third woman, Sukaman Mandavi, was also detained.
The situation sparked concern and confusion, especially among the local Christian community.
Nuns will be released on bail soon: BJP leader
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the arrests a misunderstanding tied to rules about women traveling for work.
He met with church leaders and promised the nuns would be released on bail soon, saying the government won't oppose their pleas.
Church officials have urged for quick action and highlighted worries about rising attacks on Christians.