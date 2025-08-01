Amartya Sen on Indian citizens' right to move freely
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has spoken up for the right of all Indians to move freely across the country.
At Santiniketan, he reminded everyone, "An Indian citizen has the right of movement in the entire country... Every citizen of India has the right to be happy. We have to respect everyone."
Bengali workers facing harassment in BJP-ruled states
Sen's comments come as reports surface about Bengali migrant workers facing harassment in several BJP-ruled states, often just because of their language.
Some were even suspected of being illegal immigrants without real proof.
This situation sparked protests and a major rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who kicked off the 'Bhasha Andolan' movement ahead of state elections.
BJP denies any wrongdoing
Sen also highlighted Bengal's rich cultural roots—mentioning icons like Tagore and Nazrul Islam—and called out mistreatment based on language or where someone is from.
The BJP denies any wrongdoing and says rival politicians are just stirring things up for votes.