Viral video of tigers in madrasa campus scares parents
A video showing tigers roaming a Barasat madrasa campus went viral, leaving parents worried and causing many students to stay home.
The clip, shared widely on Facebook and WhatsApp, led several families to pull their kids out of school over safety concerns.
Tigers were never real
The headmaster explained the tigers were never real—geography teacher Mohammad Yamin Mallik made the video with AI to show how easily social media can be tricked.
Instead of a lesson, it ended up scaring parents and students.
School deletes video, issues show-cause notice
After complaints poured in, the school deleted the video and issued a show-cause notice to address what happened.
AI expert Joydeep Lahiri pointed out that while tech like this can help learning, it must be used responsibly so experiments don't accidentally spread fear or misinformation.