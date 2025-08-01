Viral video of tigers in madrasa campus scares parents

The headmaster explained the tigers were never real—geography teacher Mohammad Yamin Mallik made the video with AI to show how easily social media can be tricked. Instead of a lesson, it ended up scaring parents and students.

School deletes video, issues show-cause notice

After complaints poured in, the school deleted the video and issued a show-cause notice to address what happened.

AI expert Joydeep Lahiri pointed out that while tech like this can help learning, it must be used responsibly so experiments don't accidentally spread fear or misinformation.