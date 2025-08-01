Next Article
'Life-changing': Pragya Singh after acquittal in Malegaon blast case
After 15 years, former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been acquitted in the Malegaon blast case—a decision she called "life-changing."
The 2008 blast in Malegaon killed six and injured over 100.
Thakur was accused of owning the motorcycle used in the attack but insisted she had sold it well before.
Thakur's political comeback
Investigators first linked Thakur to a wider conspiracy, but later evidence showed another accused actually had the motorcycle. This led to major charges being dropped against her.
After getting bail in 2017, Thakur made a political comeback and even won an election against a former Chief Minister.
Her acquittal now marks a big moment for both her career and this long-running case.