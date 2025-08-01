Next Article
Manipur: Army chief of banned outfit among 4 nabbed
Security forces in Manipur just caught four militants linked to banned groups during raids across several districts this week.
The most notable arrest was Moirangthem Biramani Meitei, who calls himself the army chief of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba).
The others picked up belong to the KYKL and PREPAK (PRO) outfits.
Investigations are on to find out their networks
Two KYKL members were nabbed in Thoubal for allegedly extorting money from small businesses—police found a pistol, grenade, and phones on them.
Another PREPAK PRO member was arrested in Imphal East.
Meanwhile, security teams also recovered rifles, explosives, and radio sets in Churachandpur district.
All four are now in custody as investigations dig deeper into their networks.