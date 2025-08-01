Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Tribal man found dead in forest office bathroom
A tribal man, Marimuthu, was found dead in a forest office bathroom after going missing on July 30.
His family says he'd just been cleared in a ganja case and believe he died due to custodial violence, not suicide as officials claim.
The incident has triggered protests from his community and supporters.
Official inquiry underway
The Forest Department says Marimuthu was being questioned about endangered animal parts when he died.
With the family and locals demanding justice under the SC/ST Act, an official inquiry is underway to find out what really happened.