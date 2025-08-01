Passengers chant slogans, sit on floor after delay in flight

Staff barely communicated and only handed out snacks after complaints

Vaibhavi Chauhan, who was traveling for an important exam, shared that many were worried about missing big commitments because the next offered flight was just too late.

SpiceJet blamed "operational and safety concerns," but this isn't their first delay this year—making travelers wonder if these problems will keep happening.