Passengers chant slogans, sit on floor after delay in flight
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad kept getting pushed back—from 1:10pm all the way to 9:30 pm—leaving passengers stranded and frustrated late into the night.
With little info from the airline, people started chanting and sitting on the floor in protest.
Staff barely communicated and only handed out snacks after complaints
Passengers said staff barely communicated and only handed out snacks after repeated complaints.
Vaibhavi Chauhan, who was traveling for an important exam, shared that many were worried about missing big commitments because the next offered flight was just too late.
SpiceJet blamed "operational and safety concerns," but this isn't their first delay this year—making travelers wonder if these problems will keep happening.