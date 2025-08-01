Next Article
Himachal Pradesh lifts 24-year ban on state lotteries
Himachal Pradesh just scrapped its 24-year ban on state lotteries, hoping to bring in ₹50-100 crore a year and help with its huge debt.
The cabinet made the call on a Thursday before the article's publication date, and a new bill is coming up in August to keep things regulated and prevent scams.
Concerns about gambling addiction and financial losses
This move could mean more funds for the state, but not everyone's cheering.
Some worry it might bring back old problems like gambling addiction and families losing money.
As former CM Jai Ram Thakur put it, there are serious social risks if things aren't handled carefully—so all eyes are on how the government manages this big change.
