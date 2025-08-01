Lung cancer cases rising among non-smokers in Delhi: Report

Surprisingly, 70% of Delhi residents under 50 diagnosed with lung cancer are non-smokers. This shift means it's not just about tobacco anymore—bad air is becoming a major risk factor for young people.

Experts call for immediate action

It's not only cigarettes: car and factory emissions, second-hand smoke, cooking fumes, and indoor pollution all play a role.

Experts like Dr. Abhishek Shankar from AIIMS say cleaning up Delhi's air is crucial if we want to slow these numbers down.

The report urges better pollution control and early detection so everyone gets a fair shot at treatment.