Next Article
Himachal Pradesh offers rent assistance to flood-affected families
Himachal Pradesh's government just rolled out monthly rent assistance for families displaced by this year's heavy monsoon floods.
If you're staying in a relief camp, you'll get ₹5,000 a month (₹10,000 if you're in an urban area), sent directly to your account for up to six months.
State government takes other important decisions
This move is a lifeline for people who lost their homes—over 400 houses were damaged and 170 lives lost since June 20, with Mandi district especially hard-hit.
The cabinet also cleared OBC reservations in local elections and plans to boost state funds through quarry auctions and legalizing lotteries.
These steps aim to support affected families now and make the state more resilient going forward.