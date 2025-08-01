Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 173 dead in monsoon rains since June
Relentless monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 173 lives since June 20, causing major disruptions across the state.
Roads are blocked, power supplies are hit, and public services are struggling to keep up as authorities work around the clock to help those affected.
Road accidents, snake bites among other causes of death
Beyond the tragic loss of life—including deaths from landslides, flash floods, and even snake bites—road accidents alone have killed 78 people during this period.
With over 300 roads blocked and hundreds of power transformers down, getting around or just accessing basics has likely become tough for many residents.
The State Emergency Operations Centre is on high alert and has set up a helpline (1070) for anyone needing urgent help.