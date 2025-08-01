Himachal Pradesh: 173 dead in monsoon rains since June

Road accidents, snake bites among other causes of death

Beyond the tragic loss of life—including deaths from landslides, flash floods, and even snake bites—road accidents alone have killed 78 people during this period.

With over 300 roads blocked and hundreds of power transformers down, getting around or just accessing basics has likely become tough for many residents.

The State Emergency Operations Centre is on high alert and has set up a helpline (1070) for anyone needing urgent help.