Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; suspects shot at during arrest

Both men are now hospitalized and under custody

Police quickly tracked down two suspects—Gurumurthy, who had worked as a driver at Nischith's home, and Gopikrishna.

When officers tried to arrest them near Kaggalipura Road around 1am the men attacked with a dagger and tried to escape.

Police shot them in the legs in self-defense; both are now hospitalized and under custody.

The investigation is ongoing.