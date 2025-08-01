Next Article
Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; suspects shot at during arrest
A heartbreaking case in Bengaluru: 13-year-old Nischith A, a Class 8 student, was kidnapped while walking home from tuition.
His family got a ransom call for ₹5 lakh, but sadly, his body was found the next day near Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road.
Police confirmed he'd been killed by throat slitting.
Police quickly tracked down two suspects—Gurumurthy, who had worked as a driver at Nischith's home, and Gopikrishna.
When officers tried to arrest them near Kaggalipura Road around 1am the men attacked with a dagger and tried to escape.
Police shot them in the legs in self-defense; both are now hospitalized and under custody.
The investigation is ongoing.