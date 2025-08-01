Bajrang Dal's 'vigilante justice' gets nod from police in Chhattisgarh India Aug 01, 2025

Two back-to-back incidents in Chhattisgarh and Pune have put the spotlight on how police sometimes give way to vigilante groups.

In Chhattisgarh, three people were arrested for forced conversion and trafficking—mainly based on claims from Bajrang Dal members. Later, a woman admitted she was pressured into making false accusations.

The very next day in Pune, a group linked to Bajrang Dal harassed a Kargil War veteran's family, accused them of being illegal immigrants, and dragged them to the police station at night.