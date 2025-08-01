Bajrang Dal's 'vigilante justice' gets nod from police in Chhattisgarh
Two back-to-back incidents in Chhattisgarh and Pune have put the spotlight on how police sometimes give way to vigilante groups.
In Chhattisgarh, three people were arrested for forced conversion and trafficking—mainly based on claims from Bajrang Dal members. Later, a woman admitted she was pressured into making false accusations.
The very next day in Pune, a group linked to Bajrang Dal harassed a Kargil War veteran's family, accused them of being illegal immigrants, and dragged them to the police station at night.
SC has warned against dangers of mob vigilantism
The Supreme Court has repeatedly warned about the dangers of mob vigilantism interfering with law enforcement.
These recent cases show how easily police can be swayed by such groups—raising real concerns about due process and fairness.
It also clashes with PM Modi's public praise for minority communities, making many wonder if the system is doing enough to protect everyone's rights.