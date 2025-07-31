Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All accused, including Pragya Thakur, acquitted
After nearly 17 years, a special Mumbai court has acquitted all seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast—including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—saying there was no credible evidence linking them to the deadly bombing that killed six and injured over 100 during Ramadan.
'Terrorism has no religion'
This verdict highlights serious flaws in the investigation, with the court pointing out gaps in evidence and mistakes in applying anti-terror laws.
The judge also made it clear that terrorism has no religion.
Many are left with questions after such a long trial.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani called the case "politically motivated," reminding us how crucial solid proof is—especially when lives and reputations are at stake.