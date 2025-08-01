Next Article
Why Maharashtra might see drier-than-usual August this year
The IMD says Maharashtra, including Pune, is set for a drier August than usual—so don't expect much rain except for some scattered heavy showers.
But there's hope: September could bring above-normal rainfall and help make up the shortfall.
What to expect in September?
While most of India may see good monsoon rains overall, central and peninsular regions like Maharashtra might miss out at first.
The good news? Changing ocean patterns (like a shift to negative IOD) could boost September rains, giving crops and reservoirs a much-needed lift.
Fewest extreme rainfall events since 2020
July 2025 saw the fewest extreme rainfall events in five years for India—including Maharashtra—even though other parts of the country still got hit by heavy downpours.