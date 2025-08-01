Union Cabinet clears ₹19,688cr boost for agriculture, railways India Aug 01, 2025

Big investment news: The Union Cabinet just approved ₹19,688 crore for six projects to strengthen agriculture and railways across India.

Over ₹6,500 crore goes to the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), which will set up new food processing units and testing labs—good news for anyone interested in safer, fresher food.