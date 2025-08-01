Next Article
Union Cabinet clears ₹19,688cr boost for agriculture, railways
Big investment news: The Union Cabinet just approved ₹19,688 crore for six projects to strengthen agriculture and railways across India.
Over ₹6,500 crore goes to the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), which will set up new food processing units and testing labs—good news for anyone interested in safer, fresher food.
NCDC gets ₹2,000cr grant
A fresh ₹2,000 crore grant is headed to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), unlocking more loans for sectors like dairy and textiles—directly helping cooperatives that include most Indian farmers.
On the railway front, new projects in places like Maharashtra and the Northeast aim to improve travel and support local industries.