Mumbra man kidnaps friend's son over loan, demands ransom
A 16-year-old boy from Mumbra was kidnapped by Arbaaz Siddique on July 22 because the boy's father hadn't repaid an ₹80,000 loan.
Siddique tricked the teen into meeting him, then locked him in a room, beat him when he resisted, and demanded a ₹1.5 lakh ransom—threatening to kill the boy if payment wasn't made.
Siddique is now in custody as investigations continue
Siddique warned the father not to involve police or he'd kill his son.
Out of fear, the father tried to arrange the money himself until July 28, when Siddique let his son call home and reveal he was being held and assaulted.
The father then went to police with this info; officers traced Siddique's phone and rescued the boy on July 29.
