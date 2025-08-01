Ludhiana: Man gets dragged on car's bonnet for 500m

Both sides being questioned

Garg blocked the vehicle's path, but instead of stopping, the driver sped up with Garg still on the bonnet.

The ride finally ended when another car blocked their way near Guru Nanak Stadium.

After a brief scuffle between Garg and the driver, a railway officer reportedly ran off before police arrived.

Both sides are now being questioned by police, who say an FIR will be filed once statements are collected and roles are clear.