Ludhiana: Man gets dragged on car's bonnet for 500m
In Ludhiana, a minor accident near Jagraon Bridge turned intense when Umesh Garg, trying to stop a government vehicle from leaving, ended up being dragged on its bonnet for almost 500 meters.
The trouble started after Garg's car and an autorickshaw collided, leading to an argument where the government car's driver allegedly slapped him.
Both sides being questioned
Garg blocked the vehicle's path, but instead of stopping, the driver sped up with Garg still on the bonnet.
The ride finally ended when another car blocked their way near Guru Nanak Stadium.
After a brief scuffle between Garg and the driver, a railway officer reportedly ran off before police arrived.
Both sides are now being questioned by police, who say an FIR will be filed once statements are collected and roles are clear.