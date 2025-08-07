NASA bids adieu to veteran astronaut Barry Wilmore

Wilmore started out as a Navy captain and test pilot before joining NASA in 2000. He flew on the Space Shuttle in 2009, lived on the ISS for half a year, and capped things off with Boeing 's first crewed Starliner flight—a journey that tested both patience and problem-solving.

Wilmore's retirement signals a shift in NASA's astronaut roster

NASA leaders praised Wilmore's dedication and skill, calling him an inspiration for future explorers.

In his retirement note, he shared how his curiosity about space always kept him going.

As another longtime astronaut steps down (Kate Rubins retired just last month), it marks the end of an era—and opens doors for new faces ready to take on big challenges.