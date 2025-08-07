Google's Gemini gets a colorful glow on Android
Google is giving its Gemini overlay a fresh look on Android, rolling out a new four-color glow that cycles through red, yellow, green, and blue.
After the initial rainbow effect, it settles into a blue-dominant glow for lighter backgrounds.
Right now, this update is only live for beta users of the Google app (version 16.30) as of August 6, 2025.
Changes to the mic icon
The old blue-purple glow is gone—now there's a multi-color gradient and a light blue ring around the voice input mic.
The updated Gemini icon with these colors popped up on Android and iOS home screens in late July 2025.
For now, though, most users and web versions will have to wait for the new look.
A more visually appealing experience
This colorful upgrade matches Google's classic four-color branding you see everywhere—from ads to official promos—making Gemini feel more at home across devices.
It's all about keeping things visually consistent and just a bit cleaner for your everyday experience.