TeaOnHer dating app leaks users' IDs, selfies, and more
TeaOnHer, a new dating app for men, has exposed private data like driver's licenses and selfies used for ID checks.
This security slip is a repeat of what happened to its rival app, Tea, where thousands of users' photos and messages were leaked.
Around 53,000 TeaOnHer users now have their usernames, emails, and ID images out in the open due to unsecured web links.
Developer's email and password were also exposed
It gets worse—TechCrunch found that the creator's email and password were left on the server for anyone to see.
The developer hasn't responded to warnings about these issues. Plus, nude images and posts targeting women can be accessed without even logging in.
Despite all this, TeaOnHer is still trending on the App Store—a reminder that popular apps aren't always safe with your data.