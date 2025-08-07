Vulcan Centaur rocket set for 1st national security mission
United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for a big milestone: its Vulcan Centaur rocket will take on its first national security mission, USSF-106, launching from Cape Canaveral on August 12, 2025.
The mission will use the high-powered Centaur V upper stage to deliver a payload into geosynchronous orbit for the US Space Force.
Vulcan's journey and its significance
Vulcan Centaur replaces ULA's older Atlas V and has had quite a journey—its first flight in January 2024 ran into trouble after deploying the Peregrine moon lander, but by October 2024 it pulled off a successful mission despite some booster issues.
These flights earned it certification for national security launches in March 2025.
With Vulcan now joining SpaceX as an approved provider, the US just doubled its options for critical space missions—an important step for national security and future launches.