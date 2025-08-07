Vulcan Centaur rocket set for 1st national security mission

Vulcan's journey and its significance

Vulcan Centaur replaces ULA's older Atlas V and has had quite a journey—its first flight in January 2024 ran into trouble after deploying the Peregrine moon lander, but by October 2024 it pulled off a successful mission despite some booster issues.

These flights earned it certification for national security launches in March 2025.

With Vulcan now joining SpaceX as an approved provider, the US just doubled its options for critical space missions—an important step for national security and future launches.