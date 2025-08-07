Gemini's new 'Guided learning' mode is like a smart tutor
Google just rolled out "Guided Learning" in its Gemini AI chatbot—a feature designed to act like a smart tutor.
Instead of simply spitting out answers, Gemini now helps you really understand topics by walking you through problems step by step.
This comes right after OpenAI added Study Mode to ChatGPT, as both companies try to make AI more helpful for real learning.
It can create flashcards and study guides
Guided Learning breaks down tough questions into manageable chunks and adapts to your needs.
It mixes in images, diagrams, videos (even YouTube embeds), and interactive quizzes so things actually click.
You can also create flashcards and study guides as you go.
As Google's Maureen Heymans puts it, the feature lets you explore everything from exam prep to photography by showing the "why" and "how"—not just the what.