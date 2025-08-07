Gemini's new 'Guided learning' mode is like a smart tutor

It can create flashcards and study guides

Guided Learning breaks down tough questions into manageable chunks and adapts to your needs.

It mixes in images, diagrams, videos (even YouTube embeds), and interactive quizzes so things actually click.

You can also create flashcards and study guides as you go.

As Google's Maureen Heymans puts it, the feature lets you explore everything from exam prep to photography by showing the "why" and "how"—not just the what.