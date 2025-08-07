AI, nuclear weapons, and the end of humanity: A reality?
Big names in science and security got together last month to talk about something pretty serious: AI getting involved with nuclear weapons.
Bob Latiff, a retired US Air Force major general, said AI is spreading everywhere—kind of like electricity did.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt pointed out a real worry: if AI ever stops listening to humans, it could create huge risks for global security.
AI could be the next Manhattan Project
No matter their differences, everyone agreed on one thing—humans need to stay in control when it comes to nuclear decisions.
Jon Wolfsthal from the Federation of American Scientists made it clear: people must be the ones responsible.
The Department of Energy even called AI the "next Manhattan Project," showing just how big this tech could get—but also why human oversight is more important than ever.