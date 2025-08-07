Next Article
Google's search app beta gets pill-shaped buttons for AI mode
Google's rolling out a new design in its mobile app beta, making it way easier to jump into AI Mode or check out Live features.
Instead of the old colorful Search bar, you'll now see simple pill-shaped buttons for "AI Mode" and "Live," so finding these tools is much quicker.
AI mode now available on desktops
The old "Activity" tab has split into "Your space" and "Library," which are new names being tested. One thing missing: the Assistant "Routines" widget is gone.
On the plus side, AI Mode isn't just for phones—you can also use it on desktops via widgets, Pixel Launcher shortcuts, or even Chrome's New Tab page.
All part of Google making AI tools easier to reach wherever you are.