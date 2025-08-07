Google's search app beta gets pill-shaped buttons for AI mode

AI mode now available on desktops

The old "Activity" tab has split into "Your space" and "Library," which are new names being tested. One thing missing: the Assistant "Routines" widget is gone.

On the plus side, AI Mode isn't just for phones—you can also use it on desktops via widgets, Pixel Launcher shortcuts, or even Chrome's New Tab page.

All part of Google making AI tools easier to reach wherever you are.