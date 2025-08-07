Major genetic study reveals biological roots of ME/CFS

The DecodeME study—using DNA from over 15,500 people with ME/CFS and 250,000 controls—has found eight genetic regions tied to higher risk for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. This is the largest genetic study on ME/CFS so far and suggests these gene variants might weaken immune defenses and cause symptoms like constant pain.

Research shows multiple genetic factors raise ME/CFS risk Instead of a single cause, DecodeME's deep dive into genomic sites revealed several genetic factors that raise the risk of ME/CFS.

This is solid proof that ME/CFS is rooted in biology—not just "in your head" or caused by lifestyle choices.

Findings challenge old stigma around ME/CFS These findings back up what patients have been saying for years, helping push back against the old stigma around ME/CFS.

Plus, this research has created a significant resource for future studies—including looking at links with things like COVID-19.