OpenAI to provide ChatGPT to US government for $1

Agencies are already seeing the benefits

With this one-year deal, agencies get access to ChatGPT Enterprise—aiming to speed up tasks and cut down on red tape.

It's already making a difference: Pennsylvania employees say they're saving about 95 minutes every day with ChatGPT, and in North Carolina, 85% of pilot users had a positive experience.

Other departments are looking to jump in too, showing how AI could soon be everywhere in government.