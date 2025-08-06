Next Article
OpenAI to provide ChatGPT to US government for $1
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is letting US government agencies use its AI models for only $1 per agency.
This is part of a big push by the Trump Administration to bring more AI into federal work, and it's in collaboration with the General Services Administration.
OpenAI joins Google and Anthropic as approved vendors.
Agencies are already seeing the benefits
With this one-year deal, agencies get access to ChatGPT Enterprise—aiming to speed up tasks and cut down on red tape.
It's already making a difference: Pennsylvania employees say they're saving about 95 minutes every day with ChatGPT, and in North Carolina, 85% of pilot users had a positive experience.
Other departments are looking to jump in too, showing how AI could soon be everywhere in government.