Grok Imagine can create NSFW images of men, women: Report
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok Imagine, an iOS app for SuperGrok and Premium+ X users that lets you create AI-generated images—including NSFW ones with its "Spicy" mode.
But the app is already under fire for making more explicit content of women than men, raising big questions about consent and how AI should be used.
App often inaccurately depicts public figures
The Verge found it's easy to make topless videos of female celebrities like Taylor Swift, while similar prompts for men only show them shirtless.
Gizmodo also reported that Grok Imagine often gets things wrong—like inaccurately depicting public figures.
So far, neither Musk nor xAI has responded to these issues.