Grok Imagine can create NSFW images of men, women: Report Technology Aug 06, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok Imagine, an iOS app for SuperGrok and Premium+ X users that lets you create AI-generated images—including NSFW ones with its "Spicy" mode.

But the app is already under fire for making more explicit content of women than men, raising big questions about consent and how AI should be used.