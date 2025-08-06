Next Article
NASA's TRACERS mission satellite is lost in space
NASA just launched its TRACERS mission on July 23, 2025, sending two satellites to study how solar wind messes with Earth's magnetic field.
While Space Vehicle 2 (SV2) is working smoothly and getting set up, Space Vehicle 1 (SV1) ran into a power glitch and has had trouble staying in touch since July 25.
NASA hopes to reconnect with SV1 later this month
NASA's team hopes to reconnect with SV1 later this month as it gets more sunlight for power.
For now, they're digging into data from SV1 to figure out what went wrong and how it might affect their research plans.
Once both satellites are fully online, they'll work together to unlock new insights about space weather and Earth's magnetic shield.