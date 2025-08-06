Google's search chief says AI won't kill your traffic
Liz Reid, who leads Google Search, is pushing back against worries that the company's new AI search features are hurting website traffic.
Even though some reports say clicks drop when AI summaries show up, Reid says total click numbers have stayed "relatively stable" this past year.
She also thinks outside reports might be off due to flawed methodologies and prefers Google's own data.
Reid points out that not all websites are affected the same way—interactive sites like forums and podcasts are actually seeing more visitors as search evolves.
And while fewer people may click on certain AI Overview links, those who do tend to stick around longer and really dive into the content.
Meanwhile, Google is still sending billions of clicks daily and is testing even more ways to improve search with AI.