New approach to Alzheimer's treatment shows promise in mice

Scientists at JNCASR may have found a new way to tackle Alzheimer's. They discovered that a molecule called microRNA-7a (miR-7a) is altered in Alzheimer's brains and suppresses Klf4, a protein tied to brain inflammation and cell death.

miR-7a suppresses Klf4, which is linked to brain inflammation Using mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms, the team saw that miR-7a played a regulatory role in silencing Klf4.

This affected key inflammation triggers and protected brain cells from damage caused by iron.

Honokiol may help reduce brain inflammation The researchers tested honokiol—a natural compound from Magnolia bark—and it seemed to reduce brain inflammation in their models.

The big idea? Targeting the miR-7a-Klf4 pathway could open up new ways to treat or even diagnose Alzheimer's, moving beyond current meds that only manage symptoms.