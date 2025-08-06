NASA's Artemis 2 crew completes 1st suited test inside Orion

Crew ran through comms checks, leak drills, and more

Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialists Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen ran through comms checks, leak drills, gear stowage, and even used Orion's hygiene bay—all while the spacecraft was powered up to feel like a real launch.

This is a key step before they head out on NASA's first crewed trip around the Moon since 1972.