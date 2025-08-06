Next Article
NASA's Artemis 2 crew completes 1st suited test inside Orion
NASA's Artemis 2 crew just wrapped up their first-ever suited test inside the Orion spacecraft at Kennedy Space Center.
The drill, held on July 31, was all about practicing life support and emergency routines—getting ready for their big lunar mission planned for April 2026.
Crew ran through comms checks, leak drills, and more
Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialists Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen ran through comms checks, leak drills, gear stowage, and even used Orion's hygiene bay—all while the spacecraft was powered up to feel like a real launch.
This is a key step before they head out on NASA's first crewed trip around the Moon since 1972.