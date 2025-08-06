Next Article
Google Bard Pro is free for students: How to enroll
Google is now offering its $20/month AI Pro plan completely free for college students (18+) in the US, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Brazil.
This unlocks advanced tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro, NotebookLM, and Deep Research—perfect for leveling up your coding or research game.
Enhanced features in Docs and Sheets
With this move, students also get upgraded AI-powered features in Docs and Sheets for smoother collaboration and data crunching.
NotebookLM now includes Audio Overviews, and a new Guided Learning mode in Gemini helps you study smarter.
It's all part of Google's bigger investment in tech-driven education—including training programs at over 100 universities worldwide.