Microsoft's AI-powered Xbox Copilot now available for Windows gamers Technology Aug 06, 2025

Microsoft has started testing Xbox Copilot for Windows 11 gamers, letting you get AI-powered tips and help right inside the Game Bar.

This handy widget can chat with you using voice, pull up your achievements and play history, and even check out your screenshots to give you specific advice—no need to type out what's wrong.

It's like having a smart gaming buddy on standby, and Microsoft says they're working on making it even better for upcoming Xbox Ally handhelds.