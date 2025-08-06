Microsoft's AI-powered Xbox Copilot now available for Windows gamers
Microsoft has started testing Xbox Copilot for Windows 11 gamers, letting you get AI-powered tips and help right inside the Game Bar.
This handy widget can chat with you using voice, pull up your achievements and play history, and even check out your screenshots to give you specific advice—no need to type out what's wrong.
It's like having a smart gaming buddy on standby, and Microsoft says they're working on making it even better for upcoming Xbox Ally handhelds.
Availability and regional rollout
Right now, Xbox Copilot is only rolling out to Insiders in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Singapore.
Microsoft says more regions are coming soon but hasn't given a date for the UK or Europe yet.
If you're in one of the launch countries, enjoy getting real-time help while you play!