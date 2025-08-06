Tesla's Optimus robot can now learn by watching

Elon Musk believes this could make the robot more valuable

Tesla showed off this feature in a video where Optimus learned real-world tasks like vacuuming and sorting just by watching.

Elon Musk says this could make the robot even more valuable than Tesla cars someday.

The company plans to ramp up production by late 2025 and might use these robots in their own factories soon.

Still, some critics point out that Optimus needs better fine motor skills to catch up with other leading robots—so there's more work ahead.