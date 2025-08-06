Tavily raises $25 million to help AI agents crawl the web

Most AI models can't keep up with the ever-changing web, but Tavily's tech bridges that gap. It delivers real-time insights while making sure everything stays compliant and secure. Fun fact: Tavily grew out of Weiss's open-source GPT Researcher project (which has nearly 20k GitHub stars). Big names like Groq, Cohere, MongoDB, and Writer already use their platform.

Tavily takes on Exa, Firecrawl, OpenAI, and Perplexity with new funding

With this new funding, Tavily wants to bring even more AI agents online—think billions—with serious enterprise controls.

They're up against other startups like Exa (who recently raised $17 million), Firecrawl, OpenAI, and Perplexity.

The plan is to strengthen their spot in the market and roll out even more features soon.