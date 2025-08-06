Tavily raises $25 million to help AI agents crawl the web
Tavily, a startup founded in 2023 by data scientist Rotem Weiss, has scored $25 million in funding—$20 million of that from Insight Partners.
Their mission? Making it possible for enterprise AI agents to safely search, crawl, and pull fresh info from the internet while sticking to strict company rules.
Weiss's startup is all about safe, compliant web crawling for AI
Most AI models can't keep up with the ever-changing web, but Tavily's tech bridges that gap. It delivers real-time insights while making sure everything stays compliant and secure.
Fun fact: Tavily grew out of Weiss's open-source GPT Researcher project (which has nearly 20k GitHub stars).
Big names like Groq, Cohere, MongoDB, and Writer already use their platform.
Tavily takes on Exa, Firecrawl, OpenAI, and Perplexity with new funding
With this new funding, Tavily wants to bring even more AI agents online—think billions—with serious enterprise controls.
They're up against other startups like Exa (who recently raised $17 million), Firecrawl, OpenAI, and Perplexity.
The plan is to strengthen their spot in the market and roll out even more features soon.