What are lava planets and why are they important

How lava planets evolve

Recent studies show that, even though lava planets start out blazing hot, they actually cool down and solidify pretty quickly after forming.

Their sun-facing sides stay molten, which changes their atmospheres and can even hint at how old the planet is.

With JWST and future mega-telescopes like Chile's Extremely Large Telescope, researchers hope to dig deeper into how these wild worlds evolve—and maybe discover new clues about other planetary systems along the way.