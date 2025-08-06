Disney+ and Hulu will merge into 1 app

Disney is combining Disney+ and Hulu into a single app by 2026, so you'll have all your favorite shows, movies, news, and live sports in one place. The standalone Hulu app will go away. CEO Bob Iger says this should make streaming simpler and help Disney boost its ad game.

What's the plan for Hulu? After fully buying Hulu in June 2025, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ for international users.

This change is all about giving Disney more pricing options and making the service more competitive worldwide.

The big picture With both platforms together, plus ESPN's new streaming app on the way, Disney's subscriber count hit 183 million by mid-2025.

The goal? To become an even bigger player against other streaming giants.