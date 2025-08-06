KLM's data breach exposes customer info: What to know
KLM just revealed a data breach that exposed some customer info through its shared support platform with Air France.
Details like names, phone numbers, emails, Flying Blue membership numbers and support request topics were leaked—but your passwords, payment details, travel dates and passport info are still safe.
Authorities have been notified
The airline says the breach has been contained and security is now tighter. Dutch and French authorities have been notified.
If you're a customer, keep an eye out for suspicious emails or calls—scammers might use this info to sound convincing.
KLM has emailed affected customers
KLM emailed affected customers with an apology and advice to stay alert.
Barry ter Voert from KLM assured support is available if you have questions.
This isn't their first brush with security issues—December 2023 saw SMS vulnerabilities and earlier that year, another Flying Blue data leak—so staying cautious makes sense.