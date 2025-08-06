Instagram now lets you repost grid posts and Reels

Instagram just rolled out reposts for public Reels and grid posts, so you can finally share your favorite content beyond Stories. Reposts now show up in a special tab on your profile and in your followers' feeds, making it simpler to spread cool finds.

New location map feature in DMs There's also a fresh location map feature in DMs—think Snapchat's Snap Map, but Insta-style.

If you opt in, you'll see friends' last active spots and trending event posts.

It's all about helping you connect and discover what's buzzing around you.

Privacy tweaks Instagram now lets you hide likes and reposts or mute others' interactions through the updated Reels interaction tab.

These privacy tweaks mean more control over what shows up to your followers—a direct response to users wanting a bit more say over their Insta presence.