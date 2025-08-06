Next Article
Breakthrough malaria vaccine blocks transmission in mosquitoes
Scientists in Australia have made an mRNA vaccine that blocks malaria parasites from reproducing inside mosquitoes.
Early tests showed it cut transmission of the main malaria parasite by 99.7%, offering real hope for wiping out a disease that still infects millions every year.
How the vaccine works
The vaccine trains the immune system to make antibodies that block two key proteins, which the parasite needs to reproduce inside mosquitoes.
By stopping this process, the vaccine breaks the cycle and keeps malaria from spreading.
mRNA tech could revolutionize malaria fight
This approach uses mRNA tech (like some COVID vaccines) to speed up development, and works alongside current vaccines that protect humans.
Targeting both people and mosquitoes could finally give us an edge in beating malaria for good.